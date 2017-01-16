Syracuse gets dominated on the inside by North Carolina in 85-68 loss

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Jim Boeheim may not think numbers always tell the story, but they loomed ominously over Syracuse’s head as the Orange entered its toughest test yet.

North Carolina ranked first in the country in offensive rebounding, corralling 42.3 percent of its misses, according to Kenpom.com. Syracuse, on quite the contrary, slotted in at 301st nationally in allowing opponents to rebound 33.2 percent of their missed shots.

That trend certainly held true on Monday, especially in the first half, as No. 9 North Carolina (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast) beat Syracuse (11-8, 3-3), 85-68, at the Dean Smith Center, for its fifth straight win over SU. The Tar Heels outrebounded Syracuse, 44-24, and dominated the offensive glass in a 12-rebound landslide to prevent Syracuse from picking up its first signature win.

North Carolina dominated the opening stanza in the way it knows best, outrebounding the Orange by 16 in the opening 20 minutes. The Tar Heels grabbed three more offensive rebounds than SU did total in the first half. Like clockwork, UNC’s menacing front line of Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Justin Jackson corralled offensive boards and put them back with ease. All 12 of North Carolina’s second-chance points came immediately after an offensive rebound.

The Orange was able to trim an early 10-point deficit to three at 20-17, but Syracuse could only find so many answers for a team first in the country with over 46 rebounds per game and a frontcourt that scored 32 of its team’s 42 first-half points. The result was a 12-point halftime lead for the hosts and a momentum shift entirely in the Tar Heels’ favor right before the break.

But after Kenny Williams canned a 3-pointer on UNC’s first possession of the second half to stretch the lead to 15, Syracuse pulled a 12-0 run out of nowhere to cut its deficit to three. Tyus Battle was at the forefront, stealing two passes inside the arc and scoring four points during SU’s run, which along with buckets from Taurean Thompson, Tyler Lydon and Andrew White suddenly resuscitated the Orange.

The Tar Heels are the ninth-best team in the country for a reason, though, and the swiftly stopped the bleeding to bring its lead back to double digits. Each basket seemed essential for Syracuse to stay afloat since North Carolina rarely missed its chances, evidenced by Lydon “shushing” the crowd after his third straight mid-range jumper cut the deficit to 10.

He and White were the only ones providing answers on the offensive end though, scoring a combined 30 second-half points. Against North Carolina, a team scoring the fourth-most points per game in the country, that simply wasn’t enough.

Like the Orange’s season-ending loss in the Final Four to UNC, its deficit ballooned out of reach in the final minutes. This time, though, the Orange walked off the court with plenty of time remaining in the season even if it’s quickly running out.