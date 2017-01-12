Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2017 RB B.J. Daniels decommits from SU

Two and a half months after committing to Syracuse, class of 2017 running back B.J. Daniels has decommitted from SU and reopened his recruiting. National Signing Day is Feb. 1. Daniels is the second class of 2017 player to decommit from SU in as many days, as wide receiver Joshua Palmer decommitted from Syracuse on Friday afternoon, according to multiple media reports.

Daniels, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound back out of Palm Bay (Florida) Senior High School, is ranked with three stars by Scout.com and rated No. 100 at his position. On Oct. 31, he had chosen SU over offers from South Florida, Maryland and Colorado State. He had joined Allen Stritzinger and Markenzy Pierre as Syracuse’s third running back in the class. (Both Stritzinger and Pierre remain committed to SU.) Daniels was Syracuse’s 20th commit and sixth player from Florida in the 2017 class.

Daniels runs a 4.51 40-yard dash, per his Hudl.com profile, and has a 36-inch vertical.

Eight players have left the SU program this offseason, but SU expects 22 newcomers to join the program this fall.

With signing day slightly over two weeks away, track the class of 2017 here.