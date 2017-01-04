Quentin Hillsman becomes winningest coach in Syracuse women’s basketball history

Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman earned his 230th career win Thursday night, breaking the 23-year program record.

Hillsman entered his 11th season this fall needing only 11 victories to become the all-time winningest coach in team history. (Barbara Jacobs won 229 games from 1979-93.) Hillsman, 46, has led SU to nine consecutive postseason appearances. His teams have won 20 or more games in eight of his 10 seasons, as well as seven straight. SU has made the NCAA tournament in each of the last four seasons and had made the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in the six before.

The Orange finished 2015-16 with a 30-8 record en route to an NCAA championship game appearance, a program first. In June, Hillsman signed a multi-year contract extension with SU. Terms were not disclosed.