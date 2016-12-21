SU alumna uses camel as transportation in ‘The Bachelor’ premiere

Lacey Mark, a Syracuse University alumna, rode in on a camel for her first impression on season 21 of “The Bachelor,” which premiered Monday night.

“I heard you like a good hump,” she said as bachelor Nick Viall helped her down.

Viall told Mark the stunt was “impressive.”

Mark, along with 30 other girls, will be competing for the love and affections of Viall, this year’s bachelor, who’s become a recurring character in recent seasons.

Lacey graduated in 2013 with a political science and government and Middle Eastern studies double major. The Manhattan native currently works for bliss Cosmetics as a digital marketing manager.

The other women on the show were as shocked and surprised as Viall when Mark made her first appearance. The show’s southern-belle contestant Raven Gates said she was “super jealous.”

“Why didn’t I think of the camel?” she said.

Lacey’s alone time with Viall following entrances was not aired, but she did receive a rose, ensuring she will continue to compete.

Mark is not the first SU alumna to compete on the show — Ashley Iaconnetti competed in 2015.

Viall, originally from Waukesha, Wisconsin first appeared on season 10 of “The Bachelorette,” where bachelorette Andi Dorfman was initially impressed with how normal and nice he seemed.

He was a frontrunner for most of that season, and eventually made it to the Fantasy Suite — anything that happens within it remains private. When Andi eliminated Nick, he was devastated, and in the After the Final Rose special, he broke a cardinal bachelor rule and brought up what happened in the Fantasy Suite.

“If you weren’t in love with me,” he paused. “I’m just not sure why you made love with me.”

He went on to describe it as “fiance-type of stuff.”

He then appeared on season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” becoming the contestant’s public enemy No. 1 by having sex with bachelorette Kaitlyn before the designated time. He again made it far into the competition, eventually proposing to her. He was rejected.

He was on “Bachelor in Paradise” after that, giving him the opportunity to shed his bad reputation in favor of a low-key, drama-free and mature demeanor, something that he’s brought to this season of “The Bachelor.”

The next episode of “The Bachelor” will air Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.