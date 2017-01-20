Live blog: Protesters and police clash in DC after Trump’s inaugural speech
Satoshi Sugiyama | Asst. News Editor
About 95 people have been arrested in Washington, D.C. so far after some protests grew violent throughout Donald Trump’s inauguration day, according to NBC News.
Just before Trump’s inaugural swearing-in speech at about 10:30 a.m. ET, some protesters began damaging four businesses and several vehicles, according to WTOP. Some of the damages included broken windows at a Starbucks and several small fires were started by igniting trash cans on K Street. Officers also had used pepper spray and shot out flash-bang grenades to keep the demonstrations at bay from the inauguration parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue, reported NBC News.
Around 4:30 p.m., protesters began setting a limo on fire with the phrase “We the People” spray painted alongside an anarchy symbol, tweeted by Matt Pearce, a Los Angeles Times reporter. A minority of protesters also began pulling bricks from the sidewalk and throwing them at police, causing police to respond with force and set off more percussion bombs.
