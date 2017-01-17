Men's Soccer

MLS SuperDraft: Former Syracuse forward Chris Nanco selected by Philadelphia Union in 3rd round

Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer

Chris Nanco had to wait until the second day of the MLS SuperDraft to get picked up by a team, getting drafted by the Philadelphia Union.

By Tomer LangerSports Editor

Chris Nanco was selected by the Philadelphia Union with the 11th pick in the third round (55th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday, the second day of the draft.

The former Syracuse forward was one of the first batch of players invited to the MLS draft combine.

He led Syracuse this year with 15 points and a career-high seven goals and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team. The Orange was 17-0 in games that Nanco scored across his 81-game career.

Nanco was the third Syracuse player drafted, joining defender Miles Robinson, who went second overall to Atlanta FC and Liam Callahan, who was taken with the second pick of the second round (No. 24 overall) by the Colorado Rapids.

