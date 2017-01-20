Live blog: Updates from Inauguration Day
Satoshi Sugiyama | Asst. News Editor
Published on January 20, 2017 at 10:21 am
Satoshi Sugiyama | Asst. News Editor
Published on January 20, 2017 at 10:21 am
The Daily Orange has reporters providing live coverage in New York and Washington D.C. as President-elect Donald Trump gets inaugurated. Read more »
Gender and Sexuality columnist Kelsey Thompson explains the significance of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington as President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration looms near. Read more »
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in the musical film that's on everyone's Oscar radar. Movie columnist Lilly Stuecklen says it doesn't deserve to win Best Picture. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com