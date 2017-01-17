Is Chuck’s Cafe in jeopardy? A construction proposal calls for its demolition

The future of the popular Chuck’s Cafe and other structures on South Crouse Avenue could be in jeopardy, as there is a proposal to demolish the structures and replace them with a mix of apartments and retail businesses.

BLVD Equities, a real estate development firm based in New Jersey and managed by Syracuse University alumnus Jared Hutter, has proposed demolishing the structures at 727 S. Crouse Ave. — where Chuck’s is located — and constructing an 8-story “mixed use building.” The building would include retail and lobby areas on the first floor in addition to residential apartments on the upper floors.

The proposal has not yet been approved. A public hearing on the proposal will be held at Tuesday evening’s Syracuse City Planning Commission meeting.

Hutter and BLVD Equities previously developed what is now U Point Syracuse, a luxury student apartment complex on University Avenue. Hutter has since sold the property to American Campus Communities, a student housing developer based in Texas.

Jerry Dellas, the owner of the property at 727 S. Crouse Ave., has authorized BLVD Equities to submit proposals and applications to “obtain the necessary approvals and permits” to move forward with the project, according to the official proposal.

If approved, the project, officially called the Campus Plaza Development, would be carried out by CHA Consulting, an engineering consultant based in Syracuse.

Hutter has discussed the project with Syracuse University officials, according to the proposal.