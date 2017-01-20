Here’s how you can watch full coverage of the inauguration and what to expect

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C. Friday alongside Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

As events unfold throughout the day, The Daily Orange has reporters on the ground in Washington, D.C. to cover the events as well as likely protests throughout the day. Make sure to follow our reporters on Twitter – @JacobGedetsis @SatoshiJournal @ChrisLibonati and our photographers @MoriahRatner and @PrijFrankie, and follow @Amanda_Caffey for all things video.

The schedule for Trump’s big day Friday goes as follows:

11:30 am – Trump’s inaugural swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30 am on the western side of the Capitol, where he will make his official address to the American public and take his oath of office.

3 pm – Following the swearing-in, the inaugural parade will begin at the US Capitol moving through Pennsylvania Avenue and will end at the White House.

TBA – Later on, Trump and Pence will attend three inaugural balls. Two of the balls will be ticketed events at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the third one will be the Armed Services Ball, which is an invitation only event at the National Building Museum. The time for the events have yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch:

The White House’s website will be the streaming inauguration events online for free as well as on Twitter and Youtube.

The major news organizations NBC, CBS, FOX and ABC will also be streaming the inauguration events online, but you may need to provide login info from a TV provider.

What to expect:

About 800,000 to 900,000 people are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration Friday, according to the District of Columbia’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. It’s unclear if those attendance numbers include protesters, but protests are expected as Trump will be the most unpopular incoming president in the history of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal’s polls with 38 percent of approval and 48 percent against him.