Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball falls to Boston College, 96-81

Syracuse (8-6, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) fell to Boston College (8-6, 1-0) 96-81 on Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. While Syracuse had more steals, rebounds, second-chance points, blocks, points off turnovers and bench points than did BC, the Eagles destroyed the SU defense, getting more than twice as many team assists than did the Orange. Andrew White had 20-plus points for the second time this season, but Syracuse could not stop BC’s offense in the loss. The Orange plays next against Miami on Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome. Here are the best sights from Sunday’s game.