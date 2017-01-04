Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball beats Pittsburgh, 77-66

A 30-2 Syracuse (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) first half run propelled it to a 77-66 victory over Pittsburgh (12-4, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome, ending a five-game Pitt winning streak against SU. The Orange hadn’t beaten the Panthers since Tyler Ennis’ game-winner almost three years ago, but a balanced offensive attack led SU to its second consecutive ACC victory. SU plays next at No. 21 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in Blacksburg. Here are the best sights from Saturday’s Syracuse-Pitt rivalry matchup.