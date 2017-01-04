Gallery: Syracuse men’s basketball beats Miami, 70-55

Three days after a double-digit loss to Boston College, Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) beat Miami (11-3, 1-1) Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome. The Hurricanes had won seven straight and received 16 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. On Sunday, Syracuse became the first ACC team to lose to Boston College in almost two years. Yet the Orange rode a strong defensive effort to victory against Miami in front of 17,393 fans. Here are the best scenes from the matchup.