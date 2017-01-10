Four Syracuse men’s lacrosse players earn preseason All-American honors

Four members of the Syracuse lacrosse team have earned Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America honors.

Headlining the four is midfielder Sergio Salcido, who was named to the first team. The redshirt senior finished second in goals (29) and assists (24) last season for SU. Salcido was one of five players named as captain for the 2016-17 season.

Seniors Nick Mariano and Ben Williams were named to the second team, with sophomore Nick Mellen landing on the third team.

Mariano led the Orange in goals last season, scoring 35 in his first year at Syracuse. The UMass transfer finished third on the team with 46 points.

Williams finished last season No. 10 in the country in faceoff percentage, winning 62.2 percent of faceoffs at the X. He also picked up a team-leading 111 ground balls, as his 6.53 per game ranked ninth nationally. He too was named a captain for the upcoming season and is just 175 wins at the X away from setting a Syracuse record.

Mellen started 16 games last season for the Orange. He finished his freshman year with 38 ground balls and causing 14 turnovers, ranked third and second on the team, respectively. With the departures of defensemen Brandon Mullins and Jay McDermott, Mellen is the lone starter returning on defense for Syracuse.

Syracuse opens up its 2017 campaign on Feb. 11 when the team hosts Siena at 4 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.