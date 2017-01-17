MLS SuperDraft: Former Syracuse midfielder Oyvind Alseth selected by Toronto FC in 3rd round

Oyvind Alseth was selected by Toronto FC with the 21st pick in the third round (65th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

The Syracuse captain started in all 20 games this season, scoring one goal and tied for the team lead with four assists.

The midfielder played all four years at Syracuse picking up All-ACC Third Team honors after his junior year.

Alseth is the fourth Syracuse player drafted, joining Miles Robinson, Liam Callahan and Chris Nanco. On Toronto FC, Alseth joins former SU forward Sergio Camargo who was signed as a homegrown player last week.