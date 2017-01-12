Former Syracuse midfielder Liam Callahan selected by the Colorado Rapids with the 24th overall pick

Liam Callahan was selected by the Colorado Rapids with the 24th overall pick, the second pick in the second round, in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

The Syracuse captain played in 19 games this year, scoring two goals and picking up an assist. His main contributions came as a wing in Syracuse’s 3-5-2 formation, supporting the Orange’s back line while also being a key passer in the offensive scheme.

Callahan spent his freshman year at Villanova before transferring to Syracuse. He ranked 21st in assists (9) during his junior year when SU made its first-ever College Cup.

Callahan was the second Syracuse player drafted on Friday, joining Miles Robinson. Chris Nanco is still available to be picked.