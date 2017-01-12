Fast reactions: 3 quick takeaways from Syracuse’s 76-53 win against Boston College

Syracuse (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) avenged its New Year’s Day loss at Boston College (9-9, 2-3) with a 76-53 victory in the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon. After giving up a season-high 96 points to the Eagles 13 days ago, Syracuse shut down Jim Christian’s squad and held freshman stud Ky Bowman to only three points after he dropped 30 against SU the first time.

Here are three immediate observations to the Orange’s third conference win.

Tyus Battle flashes full arsenal

In a continuation of the rapid progression of Tyus Battle’s all-around game, the freshman scored a team-high and career-high 21 points in a variety of ways on Saturday.

He hit three 3s, penetrated the lane for four layups and made 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. It’s the fourth straight game in which Battle has played over 32 minutes, only coming out briefly when Jim Boeheim opted for a two-point guard lineup with John Gillon and Frank Howard in the first half.

After a brief stint at the beginning of the season in which Boeheim said Battle “seemed lost” in Syracuse’s first loss against South Carolina and a period where a minor foot injury stunted the freshman’s ability to drive and pivot, he’s developed into a more than reliable shooting guard for a full game’s length.

No-show Bowman

Earlier in the week, Boeheim likened Bowman to the stud Kentucky duo of Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox. Those two freshmen are projected to be lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, and Bowman’s 30-point eruption against Syracuse on Jan. 1 made him look like a lottery pick, too.

That performance included a an 11-for-17 mark from the field, 7-for-8 from 3 and nine assists to go along with a scoring total that wasn’t even his season high (33, against Fairfield on Dec. 21).

On Saturday, though, Bowman barely left a mark on the game after putting up a meager three points in 28 minutes of action. The freshman has posted totals of zero twice and three once this season, but none of those 3 games featured Bowman for more than 11 minutes.

Syracuse didn’t allow him any clean looks, and his lone made 3 came at the end of the shot clock with Howard hand right in his face. Instead, Bowman was left passing up shots more often than taking him, as he tallied an underwhelming 1-of-9 line from the field.

Orange turnover

The Eagles turned the ball over more in the first half Saturday (15) than they did all game nearly two weeks ago at Conte Forum (13). Taurean Thompson stifled BC in the low post and the wings of Syracuse’s zone were especially active in the rematch. Six different players recorded steals in the opening 20 minutes for the Orange, led by a pair each from Andrew White and Battle.

Off those 15 BC first-half giveaways, Syracuse scored 14 points, larger than its halftime lead of 13. By game’s end, the Orange had forced 20 turnovers and only committed six itself, scoring 20 points off BC’s giveaways.

Bowman gave the ball away a team-high six times, and six others turned the ball over for the Eagles while only one Syracuse played (Tyler Lydon) turned the ball over more than once.