Class of 2017 wide receiver Joshua Palmer reportedly decommits from Syracuse

Class of 2017 wide receiver Joshua Palmer decommitted from Syracuse on Friday afternoon, according to multiple media reports.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound recruit had committed to the Orange over Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Michigan on June 22. The St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) High School senior has three-star grades from both Scout.com and 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Palmer will take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, according to Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com.

The Fort Lauderdale native’s decommitment is the first recruit activity in nearly a month for the Orange, since Ravian Pierce, a Southwest Mississippi Community College transfer, committed on Dec. 15. The Orange has not committed a wide receiver since two-star Russell Thompson-Bishop on July 21.

Palmer originally fit the new brand of “Orange is the New Fast,” Babers’ style of offense that he wants to bring to Syracuse. But Palmer will now likely use his 4.42-second 40-yard-dash time elsewhere.

