Beat writers pick winner of Syracuse-Boston College matchup

Less than two weeks after a 96-81 loss at Boston College, Syracuse gets another shot at the Eagles. SU (10-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) welcomes BC (9-8, 2-2) to the Carrier Dome Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip. For the Orange, it’s a return home after a loss at Virginia Tech. For the Eagles, it’s a chance to beat SU twice in a two-week span.

Here’s how our beat writers predict the game to unfold.

Connor Grossman (9-8)

No fly zone

Syracuse 77, Boston College 69

Syracuse’s defense couldn’t be much worse from the last time it played Boston College, specifically from the 3-point line. The Eagles buried 16-of-26 deep balls against SU, led by Ky Bowman’s 7-for-8 performance. The Orange’s defense slipped against Virginia Tech after steadier outings against Pittsburgh and Miami. But the second time around against BC, Syracuse will contain Bowman and Jerome Robinson — who combined for 52 points against SU earlier this season — and edge Boston College at home before hitting the road to play North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Matt Schneidman (9-8)

Deja vu

Boston College 75, Syracuse 68

Earlier this week on his radio show, Jim Boeheim said Bowman is one of the best freshman guards in the country, even on par with Kentucky’s duo of Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox. Last time against the Orange, Bowman poured in a game-high 30 points as SU allowed the most points (96) it has surrendered all season. The zone’s stock is down after Tuesday’s loss at Virginia Tech despite back-to-back wins against Miami and Pittsburgh, so expect Bowman and fellow scorers Jerome Robinson and A.J. Turner to have their fair share of 3s again.

Paul Schwedelson (10-7)

Back to school

Syracuse 71, Boston College 67

As students have begun filtering back to the SU campus, the Orange faces a very important game against Boston College. The term “must win” is overused and its meaning has become watered down, but this is about as close to a must win a game can be on Jan. 14. SU can’t afford to lose a second time to Boston College — it probably couldn’t afford a first loss to the Eagles. But this matchup will be played in the Carrier Dome and the Orange hasn’t lost at home since its debacle against St. John’s. SU turned its season around with wins over Miami and Pittsburgh, and its climb back into NCAA Tournament contention continues on Saturday.