Alexis Peterson named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Syracuse point guard Alexis Peterson was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, announced on ESPN Wednesday night. The Wooden Award is presented to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Peterson is averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) this season. She leads the ACC in both scoring and assists and ranks in the top-10 in both categories nationally.

Peterson was also named to the All-Florida Sunshine Classic team in late December, after a 34-point outburst against Texas A&M in the tournament. She is also the first SU player since 2003-04 to post back-to-back 30-point games, following her 34 points against A&M with 31 on Dec. 29 at Louisville.

Early in the season Peterson was nominated for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate point guard; the Naismith Trophy, college basketball’s player of the year; and the Wade Trophy, the oldest women’s player of the year award. Peterson has been named the ACC Player of the Week three times so far this season, most recently last week, and was a first-team preseason All-ACC honoree this season.