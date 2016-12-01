Without a reliable low-post scorer, Syracuse men’s basketball experiences offensive growing pains of Paschal Chukwu

Paschal Chukwu had a 4-inch height advantage underneath the basket. But instead of going straight up with the ball and laying it in over Wisconsin’s 6-foot-10 Ethan Happ, Chukwu took a dribble and uncorked a pass attempt across the court in the first half Tuesday night.

Taurean Thompson had set up in the corner but began cutting toward the top of the key. The ball whizzed out of bounds past where Thompson was moments before. As he walked off the court for a timeout, Thompson glared back at Chukwu.

The 7-foot-2 Chukwu has spent the entirety of the season thus far trying to figure it out offensively. It’s the weakest part of Syracuse’s tallest player’s game. But after averaging 15 points in the paint in the past two contests, the No. 22 Orange (4-2) has plenty of room for improvement. Chukwu is SU’s least polished low-post threat and Saturday’s 4 p.m. matinee against North Florida (3-6) in the Carrier Dome provides an opportunity for him to get on the right track.

“He’s not an accomplished offensive player,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim. “He’s got a long way to go there but he works at it. … It’s going to take time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Through six games, Chukwu has scored eight total points in 16.3 minutes per game. He has 26 rebounds, fourth most on the team, but has only attempted seven field goals on the season. His value to the Orange is on the defensive end, where he has 11 blocks, tied for sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

After Syracuse lost its first game of the season, on Saturday against South Carolina, Boeheim said his team’s best offensive lineup is with Tyler Lydon at center. He added that the Orange doesn’t “really have a low-post game.” SU’s last two opponents have exposed that.

“Dajuan, Paschal are not ready to play at this level,” Boeheim said. “…We can’t win with those two guys right now.”

With SU trailing for most of Tuesday’s game against Wisconsin, Chukwu played just seven minutes. His most memorable play was his turnover.

Since coming from Providence last offseason and having to sit out due to transfer rules, Chukwu’s offensive game was expected to take a while. But now the Orange is experiencing the growing pains before its eyes.

“It’s going to take some time for him to get used to game speed and everything,” Coleman said, “but his progress is getting better.”

Chukwu is working on his post presence, a role that entails being someone Syracuse can count on for a bucket in the paint. Coleman said Chukwu has gotten stronger since last year and is working on his hook shot, the likely next part of Chukwu’s game to be cultivated.

Through six games, Thompson has been SU’s best scorer near the basket averaging 7.5 points per game. But Boeheim has pointed out that his defense still needs work. Tyler Roberson averaged 12.3 points in the first four games but only scored once in the past two contests. Lydon is averaging 11 a game, but 45 percent of his points have come on 3s.

That leaves Chukwu and Coleman, Syracuse’s only true centers, but they haven’t carried the load either.

Chukwu said he’s hoping for steady improvement. Against a team like North Florida, which ranks 296th in the country in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com as of Thursday evening, there will likely be more opportunities to flash what he could one day be capable of on a more consistent level.

“I just take every mistake as a learning process and correct my game,” Chukwu said.