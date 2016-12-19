What we learned from Syracuse’s 105-57 victory over Eastern Michigan

Syracuse (7-4) came out with a dominant 105-57 win over Eastern Michigan (6-5) on Monday night in the Carrier Dome. The Orange, which had lost four of its previous six, hit a season-high 15 3-pointers and dished out a season-high 34 assists.

Here are three things we learned from the game.

Tyus Battle appears to be recovered from left foot injury

After missing practice nearly all of last week, freshman guard Tyus Battle appears to be back in good shape. He played 23 minutes, putting up 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also grabbed two boards, had an assist and a steal.

On Saturday against Georgetown, Battle played 12 minutes, but head coach Jim Boeheim said, “I was really not wanting to use him even though he was cleared.” As a result of poor guard play, Boeheim turned to Battle.

On Monday, Battle once again didn’t start for the second straight game, but he was effective off the bench. His 45.2 percent rate from behind the arc this season ranks second on the Orange among rotation players.

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Taurean Thompson is a dangerous weapon in the high post

While Boeheim has said all season that Thompson is SU’s best offensive post player, Syracuse’s offense seemed to flow through him during the first half against Eastern Michigan. By finding the soft spot in the Eagles’ 2-3 zone, Thompson was not only effective, but also the Orange’s best weapon.

Several times, Thompson combined with Tyler Lydon, Tyler Roberson or another player underneath the basket to result in easy buckets. Thompson finished with five assists. His ability to both pass and shoot is what makes him dangerous from right around the free-throw line on offense.

“He can shoot. He’s a good passer and yeah, he’s got good hands,” Boeheim said. “He’s a good, really good offensive player.”

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Syracuse can’t afford an injury to a key player

With 4 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first half, Lydon subbed out with a strained right Achilles. The injury sidelined him for the rest of the game. After the game, Boeheim said he wasn’t sure if Lydon will be available for SU’s game against St. John’s on Wednesday. Players were optimistic about his return.

While Lydon’s injury may not be serious enough for him to miss several games, the Orange’s lineups in the second half reflected that SU doesn’t have much depth to turn to. Roberson has been relegated to a seldom-used reserve role when Syracuse faces tougher competition. Pair that with starting center Dajuan Coleman only receiving 17.7 minutes per game and SU’s rotation isn’t as deep as it was once perceived to be.

Without Roberson, Syracuse’s rotation is already down to seven players and a serious injury to a player like Lydon, arguably SU’s best, would only further diminish what the Orange can work with.