Tyler Lydon suffers strained right achilles; out for second half as a precaution

Syracuse sophomore Tyler Lydon strained his right Achilles tendon late in the first half, Syracuse announced at halftime. The sophomore came down on his right foot after skying for a rebound and limped off the court, before hobbling to the locker room with head trainer Brad Pike.

Lydon was hesitant to put pressure on his right foot as he headed into the tunnel and didn’t come out for second-half warmups with the team. Lydon’s 12 first-half points led the team, one game after he registered a career-high 29 against Georgetown on Saturday.

The sophomore forward also chipped in six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 16 first-half minutes while hitting both of his 3-pointers and both of his free throws.

Lydon limped out of the tunnel as the second half began with ice wrapped around his right foot area. He had on a navy blue T-shirt and warmup pants as he sat in between Mike Hopkins and Gerry McNamara on the bench.

As the second half started, it was announced on the ESPNU broadcast that Lydon was being held out for the rest of the game as precaution and that if the game was closer (Syracuse led 52-24 at the half), he’d be available.