Tyler Lydon a game-time decision for Wednesday’s matchup against St. John’s

Tyler Lydon will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s matchup with St. John’s, Syracuse basketball spokesman Pete Moore said at practice Tuesday. Lydon will be limited in practice, which began at 2 p.m., according to Moore.

During the open portion of Tuesday’s practice, Lydon stretched and lightly jogged with the team, and participated in a low-intensity shooting drill. Lydon’s entire right leg below his knee was wrapped.

Lydon strained his right Achilles tendon late in the first half Monday against Eastern Michigan, when he landed flat in his right foot after skying for a rebound. He limped off the court before hobbling to the locker room with trainer Brad Pike.

The sophomore forward emerged from the tunnel as the second half began in a blue T-shirt and sweatpants before sitting in between Mike Hopkins and Gerry McNamara on the bench. He didn’t play the entire second half but already had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists to his name.

The Orange (7-4) will look to avenge last season’s loss to the Red Storm at Madison Square Garden when the two teams tipoff at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.