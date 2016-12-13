The Final Word: Beat writers discuss whether Syracuse-Georgetown is still a rivalry

Syracuse (6-3) faces off against Georgetown (6-4) on Saturday, the first time the Orange will play the Hoyas in the Carrier Dome since 2013. It’s just the second time the two teams are playing since, as Georgetown beat Syracuse last year at the Verizon Center.

Our beat writers Connor Grossman, Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss whether this rivalry still has the same juice and preview the upcoming matchup.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b18p34bsvtig02k9hr4g

