Men's Basketball

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss whether Syracuse-Georgetown is still a rivalry

Daily Orange File Photo

Tyler Lydon and the Orange fell to Georgetown last year. The Orange will look to get revenge on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Syracuse (6-3) faces off against Georgetown (6-4) on Saturday, the first time the Orange will play the Hoyas in the Carrier Dome since 2013. It’s just the second time the two teams are playing since, as Georgetown beat Syracuse last year at the Verizon Center.

Our beat writers Connor Grossman, Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss whether this rivalry still has the same juice and preview the upcoming matchup.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b18p34bsvtig02k9hr4g

Comments

Top Stories