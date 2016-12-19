Men's Basketball

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s blowout victory over Eastern Michigan

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Tyler Lydon's injury was downplayed postgame by SU coaches and players.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

After losing to Georgetown on Saturday — the fourth nonconference loss of the season — Syracuse (7-5) had its way in a dominating 105-57 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Orange set season highs in assists (34) and 3-pointers made (15) in the win.

Beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss the ramifications of Tyler Lydon’s injury, SU’s depth and more.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b1cb066sesgg02ubc0bg

Comments

Top Stories