Men's Basketball

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s big loss, 93-60, to St. John’s

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Tyler Lydon was a game-time decision but ended up leading the Orange in both points and rebounds.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Syracuse (7-5) lost its fifth nonconference game this year, this one a 93-60 shocker against St. John’s (6-7) on Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome. Postgame, head coach Jim Boeheim said to blame for the loss should be placed on him.

Beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss the ramifications of this game.

MORE COVERAGE

https://bumpers.fm/e/b1dllsomlg3002qv2tag

Comments

Top Stories