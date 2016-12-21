The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s big loss, 93-60, to St. John’s
Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor
Syracuse (7-5) lost its fifth nonconference game this year, this one a 93-60 shocker against St. John’s (6-7) on Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome. Postgame, head coach Jim Boeheim said to blame for the loss should be placed on him.
Beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss the ramifications of this game.
https://bumpers.fm/e/b1dllsomlg3002qv2tag
Published on December 22, 2016 at 12:05 am