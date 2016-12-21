Syracuse women’s lacrosse earns No. 7 ranking by Inside Lacrosse; complete 2017 schedule released
Hannah Wagner | Staff Photographer
Syracuse has been ranked No. 7 by Inside Lacrosse’s Face-Off Yearbook Top 20. Its 2017 complete schedule was announced Thursday afternoon. And after its fifth consecutive trip to the final four, Syracuse faces its toughest schedule to date. Fourteen of SU’s 18 opponents qualified for the NCAA tournament last spring.
The Orange needs to replace its top four scorers from last year’s national semifinal team. Syracuse, which finished 2016 at 19-6, opens on Feb. 11, when it hosts No.17 Boston College. It faces six preseason top-10 opponents this season, three of which are in the Atlantic Coast Conference with SU. Included in the Orange’s schedule is a mid-March trip to No.2 Maryland. The Terrapins ended the Orange’s season in each of the last four years.
Below is SU’s full schedule. ACC opponents are in bold.
Saturday, Feb. 11, noon. — vs. Boston College
Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. — vs. Canisius
Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — vs. Binghamton
Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. — vs. Massachusetts
Monday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. — vs. Albany
Friday, March 3, 6 p.m. — vs. Northwestern
Sunday, March 5, 4 p.m. — vs. Virginia
Saturday, March 11, noon — at Maryland
Tuesday, March 14, noon — at Florida
Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. — vs. Harvard
Sunday, March 26, noon — vs. Notre Dame
Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. — at Princeton
Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m. — at Duke
Wednesday, April 5, 4:30 pm.. — at Loyola
Sunday, April 9, 1 p.m. — vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, April 15, noon — at North Carolina
Tuesday April 18, 7 p.m. — vs. Cornell
Saturday April 22, TBA — at Louisville
Published on December 22, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Contact Josh: jlschafe@syr.edu