Syracuse women’s lacrosse earns No. 7 ranking by Inside Lacrosse; complete 2017 schedule released

Syracuse has been ranked No. 7 by Inside Lacrosse’s Face-Off Yearbook Top 20. Its 2017 complete schedule was announced Thursday afternoon. And after its fifth consecutive trip to the final four, Syracuse faces its toughest schedule to date. Fourteen of SU’s 18 opponents qualified for the NCAA tournament last spring.

The Orange needs to replace its top four scorers from last year’s national semifinal team. Syracuse, which finished 2016 at 19-6, opens on Feb. 11, when it hosts No.17 Boston College. It faces six preseason top-10 opponents this season, three of which are in the Atlantic Coast Conference with SU. Included in the Orange’s schedule is a mid-March trip to No.2 Maryland. The Terrapins ended the Orange’s season in each of the last four years.

Below is SU’s full schedule. ACC opponents are in bold.

Saturday, Feb. 11, noon. — vs. Boston College

Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. — vs. Canisius

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — vs. Binghamton

Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. — vs. Massachusetts

Monday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. — vs. Albany

Friday, March 3, 6 p.m. — vs. Northwestern

Sunday, March 5, 4 p.m. — vs. Virginia

Saturday, March 11, noon — at Maryland

Tuesday, March 14, noon — at Florida

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. — vs. Harvard

Sunday, March 26, noon — vs. Notre Dame

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. — at Princeton

Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m. — at Duke

Wednesday, April 5, 4:30 pm.. — at Loyola

Sunday, April 9, 1 p.m. — vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 15, noon — at North Carolina

Tuesday April 18, 7 p.m. — vs. Cornell

Saturday April 22, TBA — at Louisville