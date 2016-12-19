Syracuse women’s basketball moves up to No. 19 in Top 25 Poll

Even after a week off from games, Syracuse (8-3) bumped up two spots to No. 19 from No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 national poll. The Orange, winners of four straight, has been ranked in the Top 25 all seven weeks of the season.

In its last outing, Dec. 10, Syracuse beat Niagara 109-60. It marked the second-most points scored in a single game in program history and only the ninth time SU had eclipsed the 100-point plateau. Redshirt senior guard Brittney Sykes became the first SU player since 2012 to lead the team in points, assists and rebounds.

Six other Atlantic Coast Conference teams are ranked: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 7 Florida State, No. 8 Louisville, No. 11 Miami, No. 17 Duke and No. 23 Virginia Tech. Connecticut held the top spot.

SU returns to the court after its nine day hiatus on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., when it takes on unranked Old Dominion (5-3) in the Florida Sunshine Classic. Lady Monarchs redshirt senior guard Jennie Simms’ 26.4 points per game average ranks second in the country.

SU plays Texas A&M on Wednesday at the same time. The unranked Aggies earned six votes in this week’s poll. Conference play begins Dec. 29 at No. 8 Louisville.