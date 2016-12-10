Syracuse women’s basketball falls 1 spot to No. 21 in Top 25 poll

Even though Syracuse has won its last four games each by at least 11 points, SU dropped one spot to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, its lowest ranking of the season.

Three weeks ago, the Orange climbed to No. 11, the highest-ever ranking in program history. Over the next two weeks, SU dropped and remained at No. 20.

Four-time defending national champion Connecticut stayed at the top spot after beating No. 2 Notre Dame, 72-61. Five other Atlantic Coast Conference teams were ranked in the Week 6 poll: No. 7 Florida State, No. 8 Louisville, No. 13 Miami, No. 18 Duke and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

After blowing out Niagara by 49 points on Saturday, behind Brittney Sykes’ dominant performance, SU gets the week off from games. The Orange plays next in the Florida Sunshine Classic Dec. 20-21. Conference play begins at No. 8 Louisville on Dec. 29.