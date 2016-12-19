Syracuse University sues, accuses law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King of legal malpractice

Syracuse University filed court papers last week accusing Syracuse’s largest law firm of legal malpractice and negligence, among other things. Syracuse.com first reported the lawsuit.

SU is suing Bond, Schoeneck & King over its representation of the university in a contract with developer Cameron Hill Construction to build a bookstore and fitness center on University Avenue.

According to summons filed by Michael Bowe — an attorney with the New York City-based Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman law firm representing SU — BS&K lawyers “violated ethical rules, professional standards, and fiduciary duties” when negotiating the contract for the bookstore.

The university has filed the lawsuit against BS&K while it continues to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by Cameron Hill Construction regarding the failed bookstore project. Bowe also represents the university in the Cameron Hill Construction lawsuit.

Cameron Hill Construction has accused SU of breaching its contract, and according to Syracuse.com, SU has asked a judge to dismiss the developer’s lawsuit. The university’s lawyers have also told the judge that SU’s new lawsuit against BS&K should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing, per Syracuse.com.

BS&K has represented SU for years. According to Syracuse.com, SU paid the law firm $4 million in 2012 and $1.9 million in 2014. The law firm was involved with the investigation of former SU associate basketball coach Bernie Fine in 2012, who was accused of child molestation.

Referencing an unnamed source “connected to SU,” the Syracuse.com article stated that despite the recent lawsuit, the law firm still represents SU in other legal matters.

