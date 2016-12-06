Video: Syracuse University students march for Standing Rock protesters
Riley Bunch | Staff Photographer
Syracuse University students marched and held a rally on Monday to stand in solidarity with the protesters at Standing Rock. The rally also celebrated the announcement of the rerouting of the Dakota Access Pipeline away from sacred Standing Rock Sioux tribe lands. The entire rally lasted about an hour, with the crowd dispersing at 12:35 p.m.
Protesters have been at the Standing Rock Reservation for months, protesting the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Published on December 7, 2016 at 12:23 am