Syracuse University to review wellness programs, offerings following survey

A review of results and future programming will be underway after responses from a wellness survey for Syracuse University faculty and staff were received.

The survey gave input into the wellness habits and interests of faculty and staff at SU and what areas need improvement. About 1,600 faculty and staff responded to the survey — representing 31 percent of the faculty and staff population. About 70 percent of those who responded have worked at the university for more than five years, according to an SU News release.

Half of respondents expressed interest in financial wellness programs and in a program for mindfulness-based stress reduction. The results found they would be most likely to attend wellness programs in the middle of the day and after 5 p.m., according to the release.

The survey found there was a large interest and interaction with fitness-related programs. Getting a healthy start to their week was important to 65 percent of respondents, while 33 percent do moderate to vigorous exercise for three to four hours a week.

In regard to education, 60 percent of respondents said they preferred taking classes in-person, according to the release.

Almost all participants reported having moderate to very high stress levels, listing family issues, personal finances and professional responsibilities as the main sources.

SU faculty and staff showed a healthy relationship with smoking, as 80 percent of those who used tobacco quit within the last 3 years and less than 4 percent reported being smokers, according to the release