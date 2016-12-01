SU planned to demolish a building by the end of November. It’s still standing.

The timeline for the demolition of the Hoople Building to make room for the National Veterans Resource Complex is unclear, as the building is still standing entering December. Syracuse University officials had said earlier this semester that the building would be demolished in either October or early November.

In his September construction update email to the campus community, Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala said the demolition of Hoople was scheduled for October.

Ron Novack, executive director of veteran and military affairs, told The Daily Orange in October that the building would come down by early November, before the snow started coming in. Syracuse was hit with more than 20 inches of snow last week.

Multiple university officials referred requests for comment on this story to SU’s Office of Campus Planning, Design and Construction, which Sala oversees. Joseph Alfieri, the director of the CPDC, was not immediately available for comment.

The purpose of the planned demolition to Hoople, located on the corner of Waverly and South Crouse avenues, is to make room for the NVRC. The NVRC will serve as the central hub of veteran life at SU.