Syracuse tennis full 2017 schedule announced

Syracuse’s tennis team announced its full 2017 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Orange is coming off a season in which it advanced to its first ever NCAA tournament, losing to Georgia State in the second round.

This year’s schedule includes six matches against teams that finished last season ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Top 25.

SU’s season starts the weekend of Jan. 21, with back-to-back contests at Yale and at Columbia. Syracuse doesn’t play its first home match until Feb. 18.

The Orange plays nine of its 21 match at home at Drumlins Country Club. One contest on the schedule has been color-coded as a home match, but doesn’t list Drumlins Country Club.

Syracuse returns its entire team, including Gabriela Knutson, Anna Shkudun and Valeria Salazar, who all qualified for individual NCAA tournament honors last year.

The full schedule is listed below. Atlantic Coast Conference matches are in bold.

Saturday, Jan. 21 — at Yale

Sunday, Jan. 22 — at Columbia

Saturday, Jan. 28 — vs. Mississippi State (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Sunday, Jan. 29 — vs. Michigan/Denver (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Saturday, Feb. 4 — at Virginia

Saturday, Feb. 18 — vs. Buffalo

Sunday, Feb. 19 — vs. Brown

Sunday, Feb. 26 — at Boston College

Friday, March 3 — vs. Pittsburgh

Sunday, March 5 — at Notre Dame

Tuesday, March 14 — vs. Navy

Friday, March 17 — vs. Clemson

Sunday, March 26 — vs. Georgia Tech

Friday, March 31 — vs. Louisville

Sunday, April 2 — at Florida State

Friday, April 7 — vs. North Carolina State

Sunday, April 9 — vs. Miami

Thursday, April 13 — at Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 15 — vs. Duke

Friday, April 21 — at Wake Forest

Sunday, April 23 — at North Carolina