Syracuse tennis full 2017 schedule announced
Syracuse’s tennis team announced its full 2017 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Orange is coming off a season in which it advanced to its first ever NCAA tournament, losing to Georgia State in the second round.
This year’s schedule includes six matches against teams that finished last season ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Top 25.
SU’s season starts the weekend of Jan. 21, with back-to-back contests at Yale and at Columbia. Syracuse doesn’t play its first home match until Feb. 18.
The Orange plays nine of its 21 match at home at Drumlins Country Club. One contest on the schedule has been color-coded as a home match, but doesn’t list Drumlins Country Club.
Syracuse returns its entire team, including Gabriela Knutson, Anna Shkudun and Valeria Salazar, who all qualified for individual NCAA tournament honors last year.
The full schedule is listed below. Atlantic Coast Conference matches are in bold.
Saturday, Jan. 21 — at Yale
Sunday, Jan. 22 — at Columbia
Saturday, Jan. 28 — vs. Mississippi State (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Sunday, Jan. 29 — vs. Michigan/Denver (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Saturday, Feb. 4 — at Virginia
Saturday, Feb. 18 — vs. Buffalo
Sunday, Feb. 19 — vs. Brown
Sunday, Feb. 26 — at Boston College
Friday, March 3 — vs. Pittsburgh
Sunday, March 5 — at Notre Dame
Tuesday, March 14 — vs. Navy
Friday, March 17 — vs. Clemson
Sunday, March 26 — vs. Georgia Tech
Friday, March 31 — vs. Louisville
Sunday, April 2 — at Florida State
Friday, April 7 — vs. North Carolina State
Sunday, April 9 — vs. Miami
Thursday, April 13 — at Virginia Tech
Saturday, April 15 — vs. Duke
Friday, April 21 — at Wake Forest
Sunday, April 23 — at North Carolina
