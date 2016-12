Syracuse softball releases complete 2017 schedule

Syracuse announced its 2017 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Orange finished 27-26 last season, its first winning campaign since 2012. Its 2017 slate features a pair of home stands against Florida State, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champions, and Louisville, last year’s No. 2 ACC team.

Last March, Syracuse won its first game against a nationally ranked team in more than two years when it beat No. 19 Notre Dame. The Orange returns its top two hitters, junior shortstop Sammy Fernandez (.324 average) and senior outfielder Alyssa Dewes (.305). It also brings back its top two pitchers, senior lefthander Sydney O’Hara (1.89 ERA) and junior righty AnnaMarie Gatti (3.38).

In August, head coach Mike Bosch signed a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Bosch, who enters his second season, spent three years with the team as an assistant coach from 2013-15.

Below is the full 2017 schedule for the SU softball team.

ACC games in bold

Friday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. — vs. East Carolina (Athens, Georgia)

Friday, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m. — at Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. — at Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m. — vs. Winthrop (Athens, Georgia)

Sunday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. — vs. Winthrop (Athens, Georgia)

Friday, Feb. 17, 11:15 a.m. — vs. St. John’s (Boca Raton, Florida)

Friday, Feb. 17, 1:30 p.m. — vs. Savannah State (Boca Raton, Florida)

Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. — vs. Tulsa (Boca Raton, Florida)

Saturday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m. — vs. Toledo (Boca Raton, Florida)

Friday, Feb. 24, 1:15 p.m. — vs. Florida (Orlando, Florida)

Friday, Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. — vs. Liberty (Orlando, Florida)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:15 p.m. — vs. Czech Republic National Team (Orlando, Florida)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:45 p.m. — vs. Lehigh (Orlando, Florida)

Sunday, Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m. — vs. Elon (Orlando, Florida)

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11:45 a.m. — vs. Morgan State (Orlando, Florida)

Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. — vs. Georgia State (Tampa, Florida)

Friday, March 3, 4:30 p.m. — vs. South Florida (Tampa, Florida)

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. — vs. Penn (Tampa, Florida)

Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. — vs. Central Michigan (Tampa, Florida)

Friday, March 10, 5 p.m. — at North Carolina State

Saturday, March 11, 5 p.m. — at North Carolina State

Sunday, March 12, noon — at North Carolina State

Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m. (DH) — at Gardner-Webb

Friday, March 17, 6 p.m. — at Georgia Tech

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. — at Georgia Tech

Sunday, March 19, noon — at Georgia Tech

Wednesday, March 22, 3 p.m. (DH) — Niagara

Friday, March 24, 1 p.m. — vs. Louisville

Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m. — vs. Louisville

Sunday, March 26, noon — vs. Louisville

Friday, March 31, 4 p.m. — at Boston College

Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m. — at Boston College

Sunday, April 2, noon — at Boston College

Wednesday, April 5, 3 p.m. (DH) — vs. Binghamton

Friday, April 7, 4 p.m. — vs. Florida State

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. — vs. Florida State

Sunday, April 9, noon — vs. Florida State

Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. (DH) — at Canisius

Friday, April 14, 5 p.m. — at Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. — at Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 16, noon — at Pittsburgh

Wednesday, April 19, 3 p.m. (DH) — at Siena

Saturday, April 21, 4 p.m. — vs. North Carolina

Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. — vs. North Carolina

Sunday, April 23, noon — vs. North Carolina

Wednesday, April 26, 3 p.m. (DH) — vs. Colgate

Friday, April 28, 4 p.m. — vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m. — vs. Virginia Tech

Sunday, April 30, noon — vs. Virginia Tech

Tuesday, May 2, 3 p.m. (DH) — vs. Albany