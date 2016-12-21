Syracuse men’s lacrosse releases 2017 schedule
Liam Sheehan | Staff Photographer
Syracuse released its complete 2017 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Orange, ranked No. 7 in the 2017 Inside Lacrosse Face-Off Yearbook Top 20, returns three All-Americans, seven players who started at least one game last season and 20 players who saw action in 10 games.
SU finished last season 12-5 and as Atlantic Coast Conference champions before falling to No. 1 Maryland, 13-7, in the 2016 NCAA tournament quarterfinals.
All four of Syracuse’s ACC opponents are in the top 14 of the Inside Lacrosse poll: defending national champion No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 8 Duke and No. 14 Virginia. The Orange hosts both UVA and Duke in March and travels to both UND and UNC in April. SU also plays at No. 12 Johns Hopkins and against No. 13 Albany.
Head coach John Desko enters his 19th season at Syracuse, which has not won the national title since 2009. The 2017 season, the program’s 101st, begins Feb. 11 against Siena in the Carrier Dome. SU begins practice in less than three weeks.
Below is Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s full 2017 schedule. ACC games in bold.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m. — vs. Siena
Saturday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. — vs. Albany
Saturday, Feb. 25, noon — vs. Army
Sunday, March 5, noon — vs. Virginia
Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m. — at St. John’s
Saturday, March 18, 4 p.m. — at Johns Hopkins
Saturday, March 25, 11:30 a.m. — vs. Duke
Saturday, April 1, noon — at Notre Dame
Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m. — at Hobart
Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. — vs. Cornell
Saturday, April 15, 4 p.m. — at North Carolina
Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. — vs. Binghamton
Saturday, May 6, noon — at Colgate
Published on December 22, 2016 at 1:01 pm
Contact Matthew: mguti100@syr.edu | @MatthewGut21