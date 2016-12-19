Syracuse men’s lacrosse ranked No. 7 by Inside Lacrosse Yearbook Top 20

Syracuse has been ranked No. 7 in the 2017 Inside Lacrosse Face-Off Yearbook Top 20. Last year, it started the season No. 8.

The Orange returns three All-Americans, seven players who started at least one game last season and 20 players who saw action in at least 10 games. SU finished 12-5 and as Atlantic Coast Conference champions before falling to No. 1 Maryland, 13-7, in the 2016 NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

All five ACC teams are in the top 14 of this season’s preseason poll: defending national champion No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 7 Syracuse, No. 8 Duke and No. 14 Virginia. Denver claimed the top spot, Johns Hopkins No. 12 and Albany No. 13.

Head coach John Desko enters his 19th season at Syracuse, which has not won the national title since 2009.

Syracuse opens the 2017 season, the program’s 101st, on Feb. 11. against Siena in the Carrier Dome. The rest of the schedule will be released later this month or early next. SU begins practice in three weeks.