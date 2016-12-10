Syracuse men’s basketball remains unranked in AP Top 25 poll

After losing to Connecticut and beating Boston University last week, Syracuse (6-3) remained unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Orange received only two votes in this week’s poll compared to 45 last week.

SU climbed up to No. 18 in the rankings after beginning the season 3-0, but sank to No. 22 after losing to South Carolina two weeks ago. Syracuse completely disappeared from the rankings last week following a 17-point loss to Wisconsin and barely creeping past North Florida.

Around the Atlantic Coast Conference, six teams checked in at the Top 25: Duke (No. 5), North Carolina (No. 7), Louisville (No. 11), Virginia (No. 13), Notre Dame (No. 21) and newly-ranked Florida State (No. 23). Virginia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and Clemson also received votes.

Syracuse next gets underway on Saturday, squaring off with Georgetown at noon in the Carrier Dome.