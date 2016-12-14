Syracuse men’s basketball receives zero Top 25 votes in AP Poll for 1st time this season

For the first time this season, Syracuse (6-4) received no votes in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.

SU received two votes last week and 45 votes two weeks ago, when the team first fell out of the rankings. Syracuse lost on Saturday to Georgetown, 78-71, in its only game of the week.

The poll features six Atlantic Coast Conference teams: No. 5 Duke, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 10 Louisville, No. 12 Virginia, No. 21 Florida State and No. 25 Notre Dame. Virginia Tech (40 votes), Miami (five) and Clemson (one) also received votes in this week’s poll, meaning at least nine teams checked in ahead of Syracuse.

When the preseason poll came out, Syracuse was ranked No. 19, the fifth-highest in the ACC. Two of the Orange’s nonconference opponents are ranked once again. South Carolina, which beat SU by 14, dropped six spots to No. 22. Wisconsin, which beat Syracuse by 17, remained at No. 14.

The Orange hosts Eastern Michigan on Monday at 7 p.m. and St. John’s on Wednesday at 7 p.m.