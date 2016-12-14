Syracuse men’s basketball opponent preview: What to know about Georgetown

Old Big East rivals get together again on Saturday at noon, as two teams off to a less than ideal start search for a much-needed nonconference win. It’s Pearl Washington Day during Syracuse’s (6-3) matchup with Georgetown (6-4) in the Carrier Dome, where the university will honor the late Orange great who helped shaped the rivalry with the Hoyas.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Thompson III’s team before the game.

All-time series: Syracuse owns a 49-42 advantage

Last time they played: In Mike Hopkins’ first game as interim head coach during Jim Boeheim’s nine-game suspension last year, Georgetown beat Syracuse at the Verizon Center, 79-72. It was the Orange’s second straight loss after starting the season 6-0. Michael Gbinije’s 23 points led four Orange in double figures, as Tyler Roberson, Trevor Cooney and Dajuan Coleman chipped in 15, 11 and 10, respectively. Big man Bradley Hayes, who is on this year’s team as well, led the Hoyas with 21 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Georgetown report: The Hoyas have won their last four after starting the season 2-4, a stretch that did include a 65-61 win against then-No. 13 Oregon in the Maui Invitational. Like the Orange, Georgetown lost to Wisconsin by double digits, 73-57. The Hoyas are led by Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak, who combine to average 37 points per game. They are the only two players seeing over 22 minutes per game, as Thompson’s rotation can go as many as 10 or 11 deep.

According to Kenpom.com, 27.8 percent of Georgetown’s points come from the foul line. That’s the third-highest mark in that category nationally, so expect the Hoyas to attack inside the Syracuse zone more often than not. Georgetown’s 77.5-percent clip from the charity stripe ranks 18th in the country.

How Syracuse beats the Hoyas: Even though Pryor may be the best 3-point shooter on the floor Saturday, Syracuse is better off forcing the Hoyas to chuck from deep rather than taking away the 3 and allowing them to get in the lane. With such a knack for getting to the line and hitting from the line, Georgetown – who is no stranger to breaking the zone – could wear down the Orange if whoever is atop the 2-3 lets ball-handlers split or lets a big operate from the foul line a la Nigel Hayes of Wisconsin. It’s unlikely Pryor, or anyone else on Georgetown, hurts Syracuse from long range like Boston University’s Cedric Hankerson (34 points on 10-of-20 from 3), so SU has a better chance of winning a game it already should if it doesn’t let the Hoyas thread the paint.

Stat to know: 24.3 – According to Kenpom, sophomore big man Jessie Govan is used on 24.3 percent of possessions while on the court. That’s the highest mark on the team, even though he plays under 20 minutes per game.

Player to watch: Rodney Pryor, guard, No. 23

The graduate transfer from Robert Morris leads the Hoyas with 20.6 points per game in 31.5 minutes per contest. He shoots a lights out 52.5 percent from deep (on a team-high 61 attempts) and boasts a 57.6 field-goal percentage overall. Pryor was an All-Northeastern Conference first team selection a season ago, and has been a rare bright spot in the Hoyas rough start to the 2016-17 season.