Syracuse men’s basketball game day post: Everything to know about the Eastern Michigan matchup

Syracuse (6-4) takes on Eastern Michigan (6-4) on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The Orange has lost four of its last six games and is coming off a seven-point loss to Georgetown on Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, have won six of their last eight. SU is ranked 33rd in the country by Kenpom.com while EMU ranks 89th.

Here are answers to your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

• Time Warner: 370

• DirecTV: 208

• Verizon Fios: 573 (high-definition) and 73 (standard definition)

Is Tyus Battle healthy and how has his injury affected the Orange? After Syracuse’s game against Georgetown, Battle said his foot injury is minor. However, the freshman being limited has placed an onus on fellow guards Frank Howard and John Gillon. Those two point guards haven’t delivered.

