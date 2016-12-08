Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about the Boston University matchup

Syracuse (5-3) takes on Boston University (4-5) on Saturday at noon in the Carrier Dome. The Orange is coming off a two-point loss to Connecticut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. SU has lost three of its last four.

Here’s what you need to know for the Saturday matinee.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on “regional sports networks.” In the Syracuse area, it will be on the YES Network. Here are the channels for YES based on provider:

• Time Warner / Spectrum: 53 / 321

• DirecTV: 631

• Verizon Fios: 76 / 576

What do our beat writers think will happen? Find out, here.

What did our beat writers discuss in this week’s roundtable? They discussed the Orange’s recent lineup changes, Dajuan Coleman’s recent surge and where Tyler Lydon fits best.

How did Andrew White become so good at shooting? He focused on his shooting form and it keeps evolving over the years.

How does Frank Howard plan on bouncing back from the UConn game? By expanding his role as Syracuse’s starting point guard.

After losses in three of SU’s last four, is it time to panic? Not quite yet, one beat writer argues.

What else should we know heading into the BU game? Here’s a preview of the Terriers.