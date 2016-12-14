Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Georgetown matchup

Syracuse (6-3) takes on former Big East rival Georgetown (6-4) at noon on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The Hoyas have won four straight entering the matchup while the Orange lost three of four before beating Boston University by 22 on Dec. 10.

Here are answers to your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN. Syracuse alumnus Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (color commentator) will have the call.

Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

Time Warner: 300 or 24 for non-digital subscribers

DirecTV: 206

Verizon Fios: 570 (HD) or 70 (SD)

In Syracuse for SU-Georgetown tomorrow at noon. Short pants were a bad choice. pic.twitter.com/oN1SlzLxzg — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 16, 2016

What’s special about the game? SU will be honoring the late Pearl Washington during the game. Fans attending will receive a commemorative Pearl Washington jersey pin and a magnet. A halftime ceremony will also honor the Orange legend.

What will Syracuse be wearing? SU announced on Friday night that it will wear throwback uniforms. The white jerseys feature “Syracuse” written in cursive across the chest modeling the Orange’s jerseys from the Pearl Washington era of 1983-86. SU will also wear new shoes for the game with “31 Pearl” written on them.

What do our beat writers think will happen? Find out here.

What did our beat writers discuss in this week’s roundtable? They discussed Jim Boeheim’s thoughts on his team’s defense, SU’s point guard rotation and Taurean Thompson’s play.

Is Syracuse-Georgetown still a rivalry? Our beat writers talk it out on this week’s podcast.

What else should we know heading into the Georgetown matchup? Here’s a preview of the Hoyas.