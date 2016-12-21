Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Cornell matchup

Syracuse (7-5) faces Cornell (3-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The Big Red is the Orange’s final nonconference opponent before Atlantic Coast Conference play begins on Sunday. SU enters Tuesday’s matchup already in unchartered territory having lost five nonconference games for the first time in program history.

Here are answers to your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks. In the Syracuse area, it will be broadcast on YES. Here are local listings for YES based on provider.

The game will be blacked out on ESPN3 throughout New York state and a large portion of the East Coast.

