Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about North Florida matchup

Coming off two straight losses, No. 22 Syracuse (4-2) looks to right the ship on Saturday at 4 p.m. against North Florida (3-6) in the Carrier Dome. The Ospreys most recently lost 91-60 against Florida and have lost three in a row. NF ranks as the 243rd team in the nation while SU ranks 20th, per Kenpom.com.

The game will broadcast on Time Warner Cable Sports Channel (only available for Time Warner Cable subscribers). It also will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra.

Has Syracuse developed a low-post scoring threat yet? Not quite. Both centers Dajuan Coleman and Paschal Chukwu are working to improve on the offensive end. Coleman has had more success in that area while Chukwu is still experiencing offensive growing pains.

Without a solid center, who is best at that position? Head coach Jim Boeheim has said SU’s best lineup is with Tyler Lydon at center. But against Wisconsin on Tuesday, Coleman and Chukwu combined to play 37 minutes. The Orange is still sifting through different lineup permutations in nonconference games.

Whom should I know on North Florida? Wajid Aminu is the younger brother of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Al-Farouq Aminu. But Wajid took a separate path to Division I from that of his brother.

What did we learn from SU’s loss to Wisconsin in its most recent game? We learned that when Syracuse needs offense, the point guards need to kick start it, learning the zone won’t come easy against stellar ball movement and Coleman can inject life into the Orange’s frontcourt.