Syracuse men’s basketball falls from AP Top 25 for first time this season

Syracuse (5-2) dropped out of the Top 25, from the No. 22 spot, for the first time this season after a 17-point loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday night and a narrow six-point win over North Florida on Saturday.

After losing to South Carolina last weekend, the Orange fell to No. 22 from No. 18 and two unimpressive performances this past week knocked SU out of the poll completely.

The Badgers, who were ranked No. 17 last week, stayed at No. 17 following its blowout wins over Syracuse and Oklahoma.

Five Atlantic Coast Conference teams are ranked: No. 5 Duke, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 11 Louisville, No. 14 Virginia and No. 23 Notre Dame. The top five features Villanova, UCLA, Kansas, Baylor and the Blue Devils.

The Orange faces Connecticut (3-4) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.