Syracuse men’s basketball crumbles in 2nd half in 52-50 loss to Connecticut

NEW YORK — For all the holes Syracuse has dug itself against inferior opponents early on this season, one thing has held true: It’s been able to reverse course. Nail-biters at halftime turned to blowouts, and more often than not, SU found itself with a hearty cushion after 40 minutes.

But on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, after leading much of the game against a severely wounded Huskies team, SU couldn’t pick itself up. Connecticut (4-4) roared past Syracuse (5-3) in the final six minutes, outscoring the Orange 10-6, a stretch emblematic of the lackluster shooting night for both teams.

But for one brief moment though, it looked like Syracuse had picked itself back up. Andrew White, shooting 3-of-13 with 12 seconds left in the game, sunk a 3 to knot the score at 50. A Tyus Battle foul on Christian Vital with 2.2 seconds left negated White’s heroics, though, as UConn’s freshman guard sank both free throws to pencil in the 52-50 final score.

The last gasp for Syracuse was in the hands of Tyler Lydon, and he chucked a cross-court Hail Mary headed for Dajuan Coleman’s hands. But as it had been all night, SU’s aim was off. The ball skipped out of Coleman’s reach and into Kentan Facey’s possession. The buzzer sounded and Facey provided the final blow in the Huskies’ beat down, spiking the ball as the crowd roared.

The Syracuse offense didn’t help all night, and it couldn’t have looked much worse in a 20-minute stretch than it did in the first half Monday night. The Orange shot 6-of-26 (23 percent) from the field and made only one of its 12 3-point attempts, a Tyus Battle 3 for his team’s first points of the game. SU’s most reliable shot was from the free-throw line. It hit 10-of-15 shots from the charity stripe to generate nearly half of its first-half points.

The most surprising sight was Andrew White, the fifth-year senior who’s been SU’s biggest offensive spark. White shot only 1-for-5 in the opening stanza, passing up plenty of looks around the arc and performing like a shadow of the player who entered the night as the most successful 3-point shooter in the ACC.

He flipped the narrative immediately at the start of the second half. White knocked down a 3 from the top of the key for SU’s first points out of halftime. Then minutes later with UConn’s Vance Jackson closing in, White knocked down another to push the Orange’s lead out to a 37-26 advantage. He finished with 14 points on the night.

Still, SU had to look elsewhere for consistent production on both ends of the court. Coleman provided most of it, more on the defensive end than with the reliable jump shot he’s unveiled this year. The veteran big man nabbed 15 boards and anchored some of the steadiest stretches of defense the Orange has played all year.

But as the missed shots piled up, the effect began to wear on Syracuse’s defense. In about six minutes, the Huskies trimmed Syracuse’s 40-30 lead down to two with six minutes to go. Rodney Purvis found an open window along the arc to knock down his fifth 3 of the game, this one sending Madison Square Garden into delirium.

Connecticut led for the first time since there was 2:38 left in the opening half. The game appeared to slip out of SU’s grasp from there. Frank Howard drove the paint and came away empty. Coleman, for all the help he provided on Monday, was dinged for a 3-second violation. Completing the trio of missteps on three consecutive possessions was Tyler Lydon, who recreated the most common sight for SU on the night. With an open look atop the arc, he went through the motions of his smooth shot and the ball only found iron.

Another missed shot kept the Orange from crawling back into the game it led for most of the night, but not when it mattered most.