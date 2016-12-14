Syracuse honors late legend with ‘Pearl Washington Day’ at Carrier Dome against Georgetown

Before Syracuse’s game against Georgetown on Saturday, commemorative magnets and pins sat atop courtside seats in the Carrier Dome. A new court was also put in place. On Friday night, the Orange announced it would wear 1980s throwback uniforms.

It was all part of the “Pearl Washington Day” festivities to honor Syracuse’s legendary guard who died in April. Washington is considered one of the best players in program history. Players wore shirts that said “Pearl” across them, as did members of SU’s pep band and Carrier Dome staffers.

“We just wanted to make sure that Pearl was honored, he was,” Orange head coach Jim Boeheim said. “We’re just happy we could do that.”

At halftime of Syracuse’s (6-4) 78-71 loss to Georgetown (7-4), Washington’s family and former teammates took part in the ceremony at halfcourt. They received frames that included a photo of Washington and pieces of the court.

SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack helped unveil a “31” painted onto the “S” at halfcourt in honor of Washington, who played from 1983-86, when the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry heated up.

“It felt like Pearl was in the building,” Washington’s former teammate, Rafael Addison, said. “Anytime Syracuse ever had a big game, Pearl was always here. He loved this community, he loved the university.”