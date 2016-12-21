Syracuse football to host Central Connecticut State in 2017 season opener

Syracuse will host Central Connecticut State in the 2017 regular season opener on Sept. 2, SU Athletics announced Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Devils and Orange will meet for the first time on the gridiron. CCSU, an FCS team, finished last season 2-9 and 1-5 in the Northeast Conference. It has not had a winning season since 2010. The last time SU played an NEC team, 2013, it beat Wagner 54-0.

Following its game against CCSU, the Orange will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 9 and Central Michigan on Sept. 16. Syracuse will compete its nonconference slate at Louisiana State on Sept. 23.

In Atlantic Coast Conference play, Syracuse will host Boston College, Clemson, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. It will travel to Florida State, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State. Dates will be announced in late January or early February.

Under first-year head coach Dino Babers, Syracuse finished 4-8.