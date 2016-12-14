Syracuse football safety Chauncey Scissum becomes seventh player to leave program this offseason

Syracuse safety Chauncey Scissum has been granted his release and will transfer from Syracuse for his fifth year of eligibility, he announced on Instagram Friday night. He’s the seventh player to leave following Dino Babers’ first season as head coach.

“This decision was not an easy one,” he said in the post. “I had to make a tough decision for betterment of self. I am extremely thankful for my family and their continued motivation and support.”

Scissum, a redshirt junior, played in just six games this season for SU, recording one assisted tackle against Connecticut. It was a drop off from 2015 when he played in all 12 games, starting seven.

Last April, Scissum and defensive back teammate Corey Winfield were stabbed on South Campus, allegedly by former Syracuse player Naesean Howard. Howard has been charged in connection with the case and his trial date has been set for Feb. 21, 2017.

Winfield announced his intent to transfer on Nov. 29.